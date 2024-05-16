Morocco is on the verge of passing its first law regulating the natural gas sector amidst accelerating efforts to minimize environmental damage and expand renewable energy sources, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Morocco’s ministry of energy transition and sustainable development is working on the new law and will soon send it to the Cabinet for approval, Hespress daily said.

“We have been working on this draft law for many years in coordination with all competent parties…it has reached its final stage and will soon be sent to the Cabinet Secretariat for discussion and approval,” the ministry said in a statement.

The law is designed to “organize the gas sector in Morocco, stimulate the domestic gas market, and regulate activities relating to gas supply, import, transport, storage, distribution and consumption.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

