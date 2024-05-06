EPPCO Lubricants, the joint venture between Enoc and Chevron, signed an agreement with SKF, a global leader in bearing and seal manufacturing, to introduce SKF RecondOil technology to the UAE.

Based on a ground-breaking double separation system, SKF RecondOil filtration technology cleans the oil in service by removing harmful nano-particles that are known to cause varnish and wear of mechanical components.

According to the company, by increasing the lifespan of lubricant, this technology supports circular economy making industrial lubricant a reliable asset instead of a costly consumable.

EPPCO Lubricants, recognised for its lubricant expertise, is the sole distributor of SKF RecondOil filter across the UAE.

After two years of rigorous technical evaluation, EPPCO and SKF have ensured that RecondOil delivers unparalleled value by providing users with enhanced system longevity and reduced carbon emissions.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Al Ameeri, General Manager at EPPCO Lubricants and Nihad Dzinalija, Regional Manager, Middle East, EMEA, at SKF Eurotrade, in Dubai in the presence of executives and employees from both entities.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Enoc, and Chairman, Eppco Lubricants board said: “We invest in next-generation and clean technologies through our focus on acquiring innovative solutions that add to our operational efficiency. Our latest partnership with SKF will offer our growing base of customers access to a revolutionary lubricant filtration technology that is sustainable and will prevent the oil from aging, ensuring optimal performance. We are confident that this strategic partnership will fulfil the current market requirement providing customers with reliable oil solutions.”

Sandro Chervatin, Director Sales Italy, Iberic, Turkey & ME, SKF, said: “RecondOil is a proven innovative technology, a patented double-separation nanoparticle technology for oil filtration that re-uses used oil and reduces environmental impact. This cutting-edge technology involves a comprehensive understanding of lubricant industry, precise matching of oil with the filter, and an ongoing oil analysis program to monitor filtration performance.”

EPPCO Lubricants, a joint venture between Enoc, a Dubai Government conglomerate and Chevron Al Khaleej, part of Chevron, distributes Enoc & Caltex branded lubricants and greases in the UAE, providing top quality lubrication products and services to various industries ranging from the automotive to industrial, manufacturing, and marine businesses.

SKF is a Swedish bearing and seal manufacturing company founded in Gothenburg, Sweden, in 1907. The company manufactures and supplies bearings, seals, lubrication and lubrication systems, maintenance products, mechatronics products, power transmission products, condition monitoring systems and related services globally.

