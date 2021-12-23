A UAE newspaper has said that the news that the Dubai International Airport is 100 percent operational has come as a source of hope and optimism for global aviation industry as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is looming over global holiday travel.

"The latest data show Dubai Airport terminals are getting busier as travellers try to stick to their year-end holiday travel plans," said Gulf News in an editorial on Thursday.

The paper continued, "While visitors to Dubai exceeded 1 million in October, the airport reached the important milestone of 1 million passengers per week in November." "Dubai’s speedy recovery in passenger numbers has not come as a surprise to all those who track the trends in global aviation industry following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

"Clear and meticulous implementation of the rigorous precautionary health protocol regime in the emirate and across the country is gradually bearing fruits in terms of growing confidence in the city as a safe destination for travellers." The paper added, "The gradual and steady opening of inbound and outbound travel for UAE residents and transit passengers have boosted the aggregate passenger numbers. While the traffic reached 10.6 million passengers in the first half of 2021, the year-to-date passenger numbers have reached 20.7 million.

"With the busy year-end holiday season expected to further boost further growth in travel demand, passenger numbers are expected to reach 28.9 million by the end of 2021.

"Undoubtedly, Dubai Airport’s fast rebound is closely linked to the rapid recovery in operations of Emirates and flydubai. Emirates has been quick to respond to the reopening of key international routes that saw its revenues surging by 81 percent to AED24.7 billion in the first half of this year." "Both the airlines have been ramping up their hiring in recent weeks, pointing to increased business confidence and higher demand for international air travel that are certain to sustain the growth in passenger numbers and demand for airport services," the paper concluded.

