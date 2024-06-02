DAMMAM — The first direct flight from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam to Najaf Airport in Iraq has arrived on Saturday, marking a step towards diversifying destinations within Iraq and supporting travel between the two countries.

Saudi Ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, told Al Arabiya that the increase in flights between the countries is part of the distinguished bilateral relations that bind them. He emphasized that the direct flights facilitate travel for Saudi citizens to Iraq and reflect the strong state of relations between the two nations.

Al-Shammari highlighted that the future of these bilateral relations will see further development in all economic fields. He also noted that flights from Dammam to Najaf will be followed by additional flights from Najaf to Jeddah and Madinah, to facilitate quicker access for Iraqis to Saudi Arabia.

He revealed that the Saudi Ministry of Investment is preparing to discuss economic partnerships and explore business opportunities in Baghdad and Najaf to encourage Saudi investors to invest in Iraq.

Ihsan Al-Shibly, advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, mentioned that discussions with Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Shammari are underway to open a special trade route from Najaf to Saudi Arabia for trade exchange, expertise sharing, and boosting investment growth between the two countries.

The first Saudi flight to Baghdad arrived in 2017 after a 27-year hiatus. Flynas, the Saudi low-cost airline, plans to launch direct flights between Dammam and Najaf starting in June 2024, with three weekly flights. Bookings for these flights will soon be available on the company's website. This follows the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation's announcement allowing national carriers to operate flights to and from Najaf.

