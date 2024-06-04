Hyatt Hotels Corporation said its pipeline has grown by nearly 85 percent since 2017, reaching a record 129,000 rooms.

This significant growth highlights the strong preference of hotel owners and the strength of the Hyatt brand, it said.

Hyatt’s commitment to creating the preferred portfolio for high-end guests has resulted in doubling luxury rooms, tripling resort rooms, and quintupling lifestyle rooms since 2017.

“Hyatt’s ability to lead the industry in net rooms growth for seven years is a result of our unique approach to development," said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt.

"We strategically expand our portfolio of brands, intentionally selecting new and existing markets to enhance our network effect for owners and guests. Our commitment to thoughtful organic growth and strategic acquisitions amplifies our asset-light business model. Our goal is not to be the largest hospitality company, but the company most valued by colleagues, guests, and owners.”

Additionally, the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty programme has quadrupled its membership since 2017 and is up 22% as of the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching 46 million members globally. World of Hyatt also has 30 percent more members per hotel than its larger competitors.

New markets and new guests

Consumers continue to prioritise discretionary spending on experiences with leisure travel demand remaining resilient. Lifestyle hotels create a holistic experience that excites the senses with food and beverage, art, music and programming that is constantly evolving, presenting an enticing proposition for consumers.

Hyatt’s upcoming lifestyle property openings and rebrandings in the Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) region include:

* me and all Berlin East Side (expected to open August 2024) represents one of the first deals with Lindner Hotel Group following the collaboration agreement in October 2022. Featuring 223 guest rooms, me and all Berlin East Side will be a part of the JdV by Hyatt collection.

* Hyatt Centric Cairo West (expected to open late 2024) will be the second Hyatt hotel in Cairo and boast 301 rooms in the city’s western end, close to major business hubs and key tourist attractions.

* Andaz Doha (expected to open late 2024), a 312-room hotel nestled in the prestigious West Bay area of the city will mark the first Andaz branded hotel in Qatar.

* Thompson Rome (expected to open in mid-2025) will be a 70-room property situated in the heart of Rome. It will be the first Thompson branded hotel in Italy and located in the historic building that once housed the Italian Communist Party.

* Thompson Seville (expected to open in 2026) will be the first Hyatt hotel in Seville and the fourth planned Thompson branded hotel in Europe.

Hyatt Studios brand

The Hyatt Studios brand, Hyatt’s entry into the upper-midscale extended-stay segment, now has over 250 deals in various stages of negotiation, including with several owners who have either signed or are in negotiation to sign development rights agreements for five or more locations each. The brand just celebrated the second Hyatt Studios groundbreaking for a location in Huntsville, Alabama.

Setting the brand apart from its competition, each Hyatt Studios hotel will offer a best-in-class 24/7 marketplace, free high-speed internet and streaming, EV charging stations, and simplified technology that further enhances the brand’s efficient operating model.

With over 3,000 rooms in the pipeline, Hyatt Studios hotels represent several new submarkets for Hyatt, it said.

