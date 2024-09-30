Leading hospitality group Rotana has announced its ambitious expansion plans for the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), region and beyond at the Future Hospitality Summit World (FHS) whihc opened today (September 30).

Driving Rotana’s aggressive pipeline is the development of 43 new properties in 26 cities in Menat region by 2026. Once complete, the new properties will add 9,049 rooms to Rotana’s inventory, taking its total keys to 30,225.

These will bolster the group’s presence in key markets and complement its most recent openings, which include Beach Bay Hotel – Mirfa, the first Edge by Rotana property in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh, the first Edge by Rotana in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Launched as a new brand in 2022, the latest openings put the number of operational Edge by Rotana properties at seven, with another six hotels in the pipeline across the MENAT region.

Looking ahead, Rotana said it plans on opening several more properties in the region, targeting the burgeoning tourism industry in the UAE and KSA, specifically.

Planned openings include Bloom Arjaan by Rotana on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island and Yasmina Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh in 2025, reconfirming the group’s ambitious goal to triple the number of rooms it currently runs in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next three years.

In Africa, Rotana looks forward to the expected openings of the 150-key Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana branded property in Dakar, Senegal, in 2026 and the launch of Azure Rotana Thalasso & Spa in the port city of Oran, Algeria. The group is also gearing up for several much-anticipated luxury hotel and resort projects in Cairo and Luxor.

Other expansion highlights include Rotana’s debut in Pakistan, where the group will develop a new five-star property in Islamabad as part of a franchise agreement with Signature Complex LLP. Slated for opening in 2027, the property will add a total of 522 new keys to Rotana’s portfolio once completed.

In addition, the hospitality group is excited about the opening of the five-star Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio, in 2026, which will add another 600 keys to Rotana’s diverse portfolio.

On Rotana’s robust expansion plans, CEO Philip Barnes, said: “The ambitious development plans showcase our commitment to the region and our belief in the future of tourism - one shared by the organisers and participants of the Future Hospitality Summit, which is why we are proud to participate in the event."

"Building on Rotana’s rich heritage as a homegrown brand, we are excited to introduce more travellers to Rotana’s unique blend of world-class standards, genuine hospitality, and treasured times," he stated.

Underscoring Rotana’s leadership role in the industry, the company will participate in several FHS panels tomorrow (October 1).

Barnes will discuss innovative and sustainable leadership approaches during “Leading with Purpose: Commitment to People, Planet and Profit”, while COO Eddy Tannous will participate in a panel discussion on the importance of company culture when it comes to building successful businesses in “Company Culture and Relationships as a Competitive Advantage”.

Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate Vice President - Owner Relationship Management at Rotana, will take part in the panel discussion “Global Expertise, Local Talent: Hospitality's Balancing Act”, sharing insights into the sector’s unique employment challenges and opportunities.

Rotana currently operates 82 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with a robust pipeline of new projects in Turkey and international markets.

