Abu Dhabi's hotel industry recorded its highest June occupancy and revenue per available room since 2009, due to improved performance during Eid al-Adha, according to preliminary data from CoStar.

The occupancy rate increased by 5.0% to 71.9%, with an average daily rate (ADR) of AED496.78 ($135.25) and a revenue per available room (RevPAR)of AED357.10.

The market's average daily rate was its highest for a June since 2010.

The occupancy peak was at 91.5% on 6 June, pushing RevPAR to a monthly high of AED602.47.

The highest ADR was posted on the following night (7 June) at AED663.71. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

