Accor has signed an agreement with Arbah Taiba to develop Novotel Madinah North, scheduled to open in 2028 near Al Masjid an-Nabawi.

The 200-room hotel will cater to pilgrims, business, and leisure travelers, supporting Madinah’s growing visitor demand and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tourism goals.

Islam Abdel Samad, Vice President, Development, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Middle East & Africa at Accor, said: ”This agreement strengthens Accor’s long-term strategy to deepen our presence across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the holy cities where demand for high-quality accommodation continues to accelerate. Our partnership with Arbah Taiba allows us to deliver a property that aligns with international standards while honoring the unique character and spiritual significance of Madinah.”

Abdulaziz Al Qfary, Chairman, Arbah Taiba, said: “Arbah Taiba has long contributed to Madinah’s urban development and this partnership with Accor represents an important step in elevating the city’s hospitality offering. By combining our local insight with Accor’s global operating expertise, we are introducing a hotel that aligns with global best practices while serving the needs of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque. Novotel Madinah North marks the beginning of a promising collaboration, and we look forward to developing further projects that continue to support Madinah’s growth and enhance the guest experience across the city.” -TradeArabia News Service

