London-listed low-cost carrier Wizz Air will resume flights from Warsaw Modlin Airport in central Poland after a 13-year hiatus, with plans to deploy two aircraft there from December, operations officer Roland Tischner said on Friday.

Wizz Air said on Monday it was closing down its Abu Dhabi operation, giving it the ability to relocate capacity throughout Europe.

The airline had shifted its operations to Warsaw's Chopin Airport in 2012 after a runway failure at Modlin.

"After successful negotiation and discussion and agreement with the management of Modlin Airport, we are going to deploy two new Airbus neo planes to Modlin airport starting in December," Tischner said at a conference in Warsaw.

The new routes will serve eight countries and connect Modlin with Athens, Sardinia's Alghero, Barcelona, Bergamo, Bergen, Brindisi, Chisinau, Malta, Palermo, Paphos and Sofia.

Last week Ryanair announced plans to treble the number of passengers it serves at Modlin airport to more than 5 million a year by 2030.

