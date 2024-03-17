At the heart of Azabudai Hills, a new neighbourhood created and managed by Japan's leading developer, Mori Building Co Ltd, Aman Group has launched Janu Tokyo, a pinnacle of luxury hospitality and lifestyle experiences.

Janu Tokyo offers 122 guest rooms and suites, eight venues for dining and socialising, and a 4,000 sqm spa and wellness centre at the landmark building designed by visionary architects Pelli Clarke & Partners and interiors by Jean Michel Gathy of Denniston.

“The opening of Janu Tokyo solidifies Aman Group’s status as the unrivalled emblem of ultra-luxury hospitality,” says Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO at Aman Group.

“Aman has always epitomised luxury hospitality, with devoted guests at its heart, who repeatedly journey through our constellation of hotels and resorts. Now, as we introduce Janu Tokyo, we are heralding a new era.”

Designed to encourage social wellness, and complement both active and passive pathways, one of Tokyo’s largest gyms (340 sqm) is accompanied by five movement studios for group exercise including spinning, yoga, golf simulation, and boxing, alongside an extensive hydrotherapy and thermal area with a 25-metre indoor lap pool and heated lounge pool for relaxation.

Each day, a programme of eight to 12 group classes in a range of modalities spans from the mindful, such as yoga and breathwork, to the adventurous, including Outrace and Skill X fitness, making the most of the gym’s advanced equipment – the first of its kind in a Tokyo hotel.

The wellness centre features two signature Spa Houses, available for up to four guests on an exclusive basis.

Additionally, a consultation room, hair and nail salon, and seven private treatment rooms offer an array of Janu therapies.

For non-hotel guests, a limited number of Wellness Collective memberships are available, inviting the local community to discover the notion of social wellness.

Janu Tokyo’s two Aman Essentials boutiques – the first standalone outlets outside an Aman resort setting – are accessible to both hotel guests and Azabudai Hills visitors from street level. One boutique showcases the wider lifestyle Aman Essentials collection, while the second is dedicated to beauty and wellness.

Complementing the wellness and retail facilities are eight distinct venues for dining and socialising. Bringing together the influences of European and Asian culinary styles in a contemporary interpretation, diners are inspired through a bold and vibrant design narrative that uplifts the spirit, and innovative dishes that delight the senses.

Janu Mercato enhances the convivial dining scene with its three Italian open kitchen counters - one for homemade pasta, another for fresh fish and seafood, and a third for European charcuterie and cheeses – while the adjoining Janu Patisserie offers a sumptuous marble-walled space to experience the art of Parisian pastry making.

Iigura reinterprets Edomae sushi tradition, offering a choice of à la carte or omakase dining, while Sumi presents a contemporary interpretation of sumibiyaki, offering an intimate omakase experience for dinner only, with 13 seats gathered around a grill, serving the finest seasonal ingredients cooked over charcoal and complemented by premium wine and sake.

The diverse array of venues also includes Janu Grill, with its show kitchen and two wine cellars and two private dining rooms, and Hu Jing, offering fabled Cantonese specialties such as its signature dishes of Peking duck and Wagyu fillet, alongside a fully vegan menu. The restaurant also features four private dining rooms seating up to ten guests.

The Janu Lounge and Garden Terrace provide a serene setting for afternoon tea with idyllic views of Tokyo Tower, while the Janu Bar explores the sensory language of the city through the art of mixology with a menu of crafted cocktails inspired by several of Tokyo’s districts, curated by legendary mixologist Shuzo Nagumo.

Across eight floors, Janu Tokyo’s rooms and suites continue the experience, spanning from 55 sqm up to 519 sqm in size and redefining contemporary elegance. Meticulously designed, a strong focus on Japanese minimalism and symmetry brings space and harmony amidst the energy of the city, while elegant European accents add a touch of opulence and grandeur.

The Janu Suite is the hotel’s largest individual accommodation with 284 sqm of residential living space. Its two sprawling balconies offer captivating views of Tokyo Tower and Azabudai Hills, while a modern kitchen and bar counter, dining table for six, separate study-cum-library and a spacious lounge, create a home away from home. When combined with its three adjoining rooms, the Janu Suite reaches a total size of 519 sqm, making it one of the largest in Tokyo.

Beyond its world class amenities, Janu Tokyo is the only hotel within Azabudai Hills, an inspirational urban hub of nature, culture and art.

As the first in a 12-strong pipeline for the brand, Janu Tokyo represents an energising new chapter in the evolution of luxury hospitality, a statement said.

