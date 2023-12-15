UAE - Jumeirah Group, the luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has set out ambitious plans to double the size of its portfolio by 2030, building on its strength in the UAE and further expanding its portfolio into key global markets.

Plans include upweighting its presence in Europe, leveraging its strong base in London, Capri, Mallorca and Geneva to acquire luxury properties in other major cities as well as exploring opportunities in the US.

The Dubai group said it will also look to capitalise on the strong growth potential of the Asia Pacific market to extend its current reach beyond its properties in China, Bali and the Maldives.

The growth plans are part of Jumeirah’s Mission 2030 strategy which will also see an evolution of the brand with a renewed focus on delivering distinct guest experiences and new ancillary businesses to complement its ultra luxury positioning.

Launching in 2024, this will include the integration of wellness into the entire guest journey based on the principles of lifelong learning, longevity and inclusivity, as well as a re-imagined family experience with a focus on education, self-discovery, environmental stewardship, cultural immersion and the arts.

Jumeirah Group CEO Katerina Giannouka said: "The luxury landscape continues to evolve in response to consumer demand, particularly from younger millennial and Gen Z audiences, and as a brand we need to continually innovate to stay relevant. Mission 2030 is a strategic plan that is designed to evolve the Jumeirah brand from a regional success story to a global leader in ultra luxury hospitality."

"It focuses on four key areas - international expansion, brand and product development, operational excellence and ancillary business - with an overall aim to sustainably double the size of our portfolio by 2030 and enhance our brand experience to meet the diverse and evolving needs of our guests," stated Giannouka.

According to her, sustainability is integral to every aspect of Mission 2030 under the group’s three pillars: Planet, People and Governance.

"With a focus on decarbonisation of operations, eco-conscious building design, strong governance on supply chain, diversity and inclusion, Jumeirah is especially committed to preserving biodiversity given the location of its hotels in fragile ecosystems," she added.

The announcement comes after a busy year for Jumeirah Group with the acquisition of Le Richemond in Geneva, the completion of residences at the highly anticipated Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai, the opening of Jumeirah Makkah - the Group’s first property in Saudi Arabia - and renovations at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, and Malakiya Villas, in Dubai.

Next year, Jumeirah Group plans to continue its growth trajectory alongside the planned opening of both Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai and Jumeirah The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, as well as Le Richemond in Geneva which is currently closed for a complete renovation.

