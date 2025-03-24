As India’s luxury travel sector experiences unprecedented growth, Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and two of its hotel brands – The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Minor Hotels – have reaffirmed their commitment to the market, unveiling new initiatives to elevate the country’s high-end hospitality landscape.

India is a key development market for GHA, with GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme membership in the country growing by 18% in 2024 to 623,000 members. The Leela and Minor Hotels are both tapping into this demand with new luxury offerings appealing to high-end Indian travellers.

In a notable shift, international spend by Indian GHA DISCOVERY members (54%) surpassed domestic revenue (46%) for the first time, with Thailand, the UAE, and Singapore as the top international destinations.

The Indian travel market’s significant growth potential was highlighted at two events staged in Delhi this week, with GHA citing recent research and The Leela and Minor Hotels discussing their market strategies and development plans.

Speaking at the Skift India Forum on 18th March, Chris Hartley, CEO, GHA, and Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, revealed how luxury hotel brands are responding to India’s burgeoning demand for premium experiences. The conversation continued at a press briefing hosted at The Leela Palace, New Delhi the following day, where Hartley, Bhatnagar and Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels, highlighted India’s growing influence in global travel and luxury hospitality. These discussions explored key trends, including evolving guest preferences, the impact of loyalty programmes, and the future of ultra-luxury hospitality.

“The rapid growth of India’s luxury travel market is reflected in the soaring engagement of Indian travellers with our brands worldwide,” said Hartley. “With record-breaking stay revenue and membership growth in 2024, we are committed to enriching their experiences through an ever-expanding portfolio of world-class hotels and innovative travel benefits.”

INTRODUCING THE LEELA’S NEW ULTRA-LUXURY CONCEPT: ARQ BY THE LEELA

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts continues to set new benchmarks for luxury with the introduction of Arq at Pichola - an exclusive collection of ultra-luxury villa spaces designed as the ultimate escape for the discerning elite from around the world. Debuting at The Leela Palace Udaipur, Arq offers an intimate collection of exclusive accommodations, blending Indian heritage with modern sophistication. This evolution aligns with the growing aspirations of affluent Indian and global travellers seeking tailored, high-end experiences.

“India is at the forefront of a new era in luxury hospitality, driven by its dynamic economy, cultural richness and a discerning new generation of travellers seeking immersive experiences. With Arq, we are elevating ultra-luxury to unprecedented levels by creating bespoke sanctuaries that blend India’s timeless heritage with innovation. As the country cements its position as a premier luxury destination, The Leela remains committed to setting new benchmarks and shaping the future of luxury hospitality on a global stage,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer of The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

MINOR HOTELS EXPANDS IN INDIA WITH ANANTARA’S DEBUT

Minor Hotels recently made its foray into India, launching its first luxury property, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, in November 2024. The luxury retreat marks the beginning of an ambitious growth strategy, with plans to open 50 new properties in India over the next decade. With India’s outbound travel forecast to exceed 50 million trips by 2030, Minor Hotels is strategically positioned to cater to this demand across its luxury and premium brands, including Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Avani Hotels & Resorts, and NH Collection.

“The Indian market presents a remarkable opportunity for luxury hospitality, both domestically and internationally,” said Rajakarier. “With Anantara’s debut in Jaipur and our expansion plans, we aim to redefine experiential luxury while deepening our engagement with Indian travellers through our expanding brand portfolio.”

He added: “Indian travellers are increasingly seeking immersive experiences, whether through bespoke wellness retreats, culturally rich stays, or luxury destination weddings. Our strategy is to cater to these evolving preferences by expanding our footprint with brands that align with these aspirations.”

LUXURY TRAVEL AND LOYALTY IN INDIA

There are more GHA hotel rooms in India than ever before, growing to nearly 3,400 in 2024 to meet the rising demand for luxury stays across the country.

But the alliance’s commitment to India extends beyond its hotel brand presence, as its latest market research reveals. GHA DISCOVERY, which now includes more than 30 million travellers worldwide, is playing a pivotal role in shaping high-end travel trends. Indian members are increasingly engaging with GHA’s ‘Signature Luxury’ hotels, with premium experiences, room upgrades, and the DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) rewards currency ranking among the most valued benefits.

As inbound travel to India flourishes, the country remains a magnet for high-spending travellers, with the US, UK, and Australia leading the top source markets. The combined presence of The Leela and Minor Hotels within GHA’s ecosystem positions them at the forefront of India’s luxury hospitality growth.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).