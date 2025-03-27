Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, is launching five new openings across Asia. The luxury hospitality brand focuses on personalised experiences and is set in social epicenters worldwide.

The brand is expected to offer memorable stays in majestic destinations, each with a strong sense of local connection, from its record-breaking pipeline.

INDIA:

Soak up a cacophony of cityscape sounds in the lively city of Mumbai, India with Fairmont Mumbai, slated to open in April, where the elegance of the 1920s meets modern sophistication. Located near the international airport, the hotel offers 446 luxurious rooms and suites, blending classical charm with contemporary style. The hotel features Mumbai's most glamorous event spaces, including a Grand Ballroom that can host over 2,000 guests. Delight in five globally inspired restaurants, a wellness longevity suite, and an outdoor pool for a tranquil urban escape.

Amid the serene landscapes of Rajasthan in northwestern India, Fairmont Udaipur Palace is nestled in the heart of the majestic Aravalli Hills. Surrounded by lush greenery, this hilltop palace set to open in July 2025, evokes Rajasthan's centuries-old heritage with its intricately carved marble columns, high-domed ceilings, regal verandas, and bespoke inlaid flooring. Set across 18 acres, the sprawling property features 327 luxurious rooms and over 130,000 sq. ft. of versatile event spaces, perfect for weddings and offers guests intimate encounters with the city’s breathtaking natural beauty. The palace also boasts a variety of dining venues and bars, serving Mediterranean, Southern Italian, Asian, and global cuisines.

JAPAN:

In the bustling heart of Japan, Fairmont launches its first-ever Japanese property - Fairmont Tokyo. Set to open on July 1, 2025, this hotel occupies the prestigious south tower of the Blue Front Shibaura Project, offering 217 elegantly designed guest rooms and suites with sweeping views of Tokyo Bay and the city skyline. Just 13 minutes from Haneda Airport and near major rail hubs like Tokyo and Shinagawa Stations, Fairmont Tokyo is ideally located for local and international visitors. The hotel provides serene luxury amid Tokyo’s energy, with a spa, fitness center, indoor infinity pool, and multiple dining venues. Guests can unwind at five restaurants, two bars, or outdoor terraces. The Sky Chapel, with art that captures a moment in bloom and embraces eternity, along with The Sea banquet, creates memorable settings for celebrations and gatherings, while the Fairmont Grand Ballroom, one of Tokyo’s grandest, accommodates up to 1,200 guests.

VIETNAM:

Over in Hanoi, Vietnam — just moments away from Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter — step into the captivating interiors of Fairmont Hanoi, designed by Perkins Eastman and Aston Design. The first Fairmont in Vietnam, the property opens in November 2025. An ode to the vibrant city, details draw inspiration from Vietnam’s traditional colors and intricate lacquer craft, blending Indochinese motifs with French colonial influences for an enchanting peek into the city’s fascinating history. Here, guests are treated to an urban resort of 241 luxurious rooms, with six dining and bar venues, including a rooftop restaurant, spa, fitness center, a bathhouse, and two swimming pools.

THAILAND:

A sparkling addition to Bangkok’s energetic scene, Fairmont Bangkok Sukhumvit captures the heritage charm of the city with 419 elegantly designed rooms. Woven between extensive facilities of speciality restaurants, a rooftop bar, wellness and spa centers, and meeting rooms are a curated selection of artistic decor and handcrafted furniture that add to the property’s design story of, “The Fantastic Journey of Travel to the Bygone Era”. Views of Bangkok’s Central Business District place the LEED and WELL Green-certified hotel within walking distance of main transportation hubs, making it a favorable option for both local and international visitors alike. The property is slated to open in November 2025.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).