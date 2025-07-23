IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the leading hotel companies, has signed a franchise agreement for Garner Kutch in Gujarat, marking the brand’s third signing in India within months of its IMEA launch.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026, the hotel reinforces IHG’s strategy to expand its portfolio in emerging secondary and tertiary markets, where demand for high-quality, world-class accommodations is rapidly increasing.

As IHG’s newest midscale conversion brand, Garner is designed to offer value-conscious travellers high-quality stays focused on comfort, reliability, and convenience.

The brand emphasises relaxed service, flexible spaces, and a locally inspired experience helping guests feel at home while on the road.

Garner builds on IHG’s strength in the essentials category and is well-positioned to meet India’s growing demand for trusted midscale hotels, especially through the franchising model.

Located in Kutch, Gujarat’s largest district by area, Garner Kutch will be operated by Royal Buildspace LLP, and will be sourced and managed by Rosastays (Rosaoul Hotelco), one of the IHG’s preferred third-party operators for Garner in India.

Rosastays will also manage and operate Garner Etawah and Garner Kathua, scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The hotel will feature 40 well-appointed rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, and spaces for meetings and social gatherings.

Set in a rapidly developing region, Garner Kutch will cater to business travellers, professionals, and tourists visiting for both work and leisure.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: " The rapid uptake of Garner in India—with three signings in quick succession—demonstrates strong owner confidence in our midscale conversion proposition. Kutch’s dynamic growth trajectory aligns perfectly with Garner’s ability to deliver asset-light, high-return opportunities for partners like Royal Buildspace. Together with Rosastays, we’re unlocking India’s underserved markets, where demand for trusted brands is accelerating.”

“At Rosastays, our focus is on operational excellence and delivering high-quality, experience-driven stays that align with the evolving expectations of today’s travellers. Garner Kutch offers a compelling value proposition for guests seeking dependable, comfortable, and locally relevant hospitality. This marks our third partnership with IHG, under the Garner brand, reinforcing our shared commitment to elevating midscale hospitality in India’s high-potential leisure markets through efficient operations, brand consistency, and memorable guest experiences.” shared Deepika Arora, Director, Rosastays.

Deepak Chandnani, Partner, Royal Buildspace, added: " Garner’s owner-centric model and distinctly different character combined with IHG’s global expertise make it the ideal choice for the market in Kutch. We are proud to bring this innovative offering to a market poised for long-term hospitality growth. We look forward to offering a unique and reliable stay experience to travellers visiting this vibrant part of Gujarat." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

