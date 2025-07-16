Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of Accor, has announced the opening of Fairmont Udaipur Palace, a palace located on the ancient Aravali Hills in Udaipur. The 18-acre estate is designed for modern royalty, offering 327 rooms and suites, seven distinct event venues, eight dining concepts, a transformative wellness sanctuary, and layered experiences built on Rajasthan's poetic legacy of timeless art, craft, and hospitality.

Rooted in Mewar's great fortresses, Fairmont Udaipur Palace rises above rock and marble, chattris and courtyards, stepwells, and terraces to celebrate design, culture, and the natural flora and fauna of the destination. Guests enter through the grand Raj Dwar, a dramatic fortress gateway flanked by cannons.

The palace unfurls like a story etched in time, with intricately layered pavilions, gardens, colonnades, and terraces that reflect the property's design ethos that blends the region's traditional craftmanship with contemporary style. It honors the primal forces through its three interconnected wings: Surya Mahal, the Sun Palace, Chandra Mahal, the Moon Palace, and Agni Mahal, the Fire Palace.

Every space is steeped in comfort, beauty, and contemplative charm, a living tribute to nature, memory, and timeless design. At the heart of Fairmont Udaipur Palace is the majestic leopard, symbolising resilience, grace, and quiet ambition. The vibrant world of Rajasthani arts and crafts comes alive through the skilled hands of local artisans from villages supported by Fairmont Udaipur Palace.

Guests can choose from Fairmont Rooms, Signature Rooms with plunge pools, Luxury Rooms with garden or courtyard views, and an array of suites including the Fairmont Suite, Maharani Suite, and Maharana Suite. The palace also features a collection of specialty suites, including the Rajputana Suite, the Regal Mewar Suite, and the Jewel of Udaipur Suite with pool and terrace.

The Fairmont Udaipur Palace offers a range of culinary destinations, each designed to complement its architectural and cultural soul. Bahaar, an all-day dining venue, serves globally focused, locally sourced soul food, while Dahaad, an opulent palace bar, echoes Rajasthan's wild symphony with a thikri sculpture of a leopard. Dastaan, a lounge celebrating storytelling, offers thoughtful conversations surrounded by curated coffee table books, artful sculptures, and candles. Sitara, a sunset-facing space above the palace gardens, offers cosmic cocktails and skygazing rituals. Zaika pays homage to bold Indian culinary traditions through a deeply layered menu of comfort classics and regional specialties.

The property's signature restaurants, Celeste, an avant-garde Asian bistro, and The Alchemist, will open in the coming months, adding new dimensions to the palace's evolving culinary journey. With over 1,40,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor celebration spaces, the palace is built for occasions that are worthy of being etched in the memory. The Imperial Ballroom, Mehfil, Ivory Pool and Garden, Jashn Bagh and Noor Bagh, Chand Baori, Dialogue Rooms, and Terraces offer elevated, panoramic settings ideal for private dinners, cocktail hours, and quiet reflection.

The Fairmont Spa & Salon and Fairmont Fit Gym provide wellness treatments that enliven the skin, restore tired muscles, and soothe the spirit. Signature massage rituals, rooted in energy meridians, aromatherapy, and natural movement, are designed not only for recovery but also revelation, integrating the use of bespoke oils under the brand. For recreation beyond the palace, guests can explore Rendezvous, a vibrant activity zone featuring mini golf, pickleball, paddle ball, ziplining, and a dedicated kids' play area. The palace also offers a private helipad for seamless access and a spectacular arrival that sets the tone for an unforgettable stay.

“The opening of Fairmont Udaipur Palace marks a defining moment in Fairmont’s journey in India—a tribute to the timeless beauty and cultural richness of Udaipur, one of India’s most iconic and romantic destinations. Known as the City of Lakes, this destination has long captured the imagination of travelers with its regal heritage, architectural splendor and serene landscape. This new palace reflects Fairmont’s commitment to honoring the spirit of each location we enter, blending global luxury with deep local resonance. We are proud to bring the Fairmont experience to Udaipur and to be part of the city’s enduring legacy as a jewel in India’s cultural crown.”—Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Raffles & Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

“Our endeavour was never just to build a hotel—it was to craft a world. Udaipur has always been a jewel of India, and with Fairmont Udaipur Palace, we wanted to create a destination within a destination—where every guest feels like a modern Maharaja or Maharani. This palace isn’t just built in stone and marble, but in stories, craftsmanship, and soul. From the hand-carved jharokhas to the grandeur of our architecture, every detail is a tribute to India’s royal heritage and Rajasthan’s timeless artistry.

But beyond aesthetics, this project holds deeper meaning. Tourism has always been close to my heart, and Fairmont Udaipur Palace is my way of giving back—to the city, to the state, and to the spirit of Indian hospitality. We wanted to give Udaipur that global edge—a world-class hotel where people from around the world come not just to stay, but to celebrate, to unwind, and to feel the true soul of Rajasthan. It’s our homage to heritage, our tribute to tradition, and our promise to India’s future in luxury tourism.” — Somesh Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of ROCKWOOD Hotels & Keystone

“At Fairmont Udaipur Palace, our vision was to create more than a hotel — a living palace that stirs emotion, celebrates culture and offers experiences that linger in memory. Every element has been crafted with intention and care. As we open our doors, our focus is on shaping a destination where luxury is not just seen or felt, but deeply remembered.”— Vishrut Gupta, General Manager, Fairmont Udaipur Palace. -TradeArabia News Service

