Aman is set to launch Aman Singapore, an urban sanctuary that will combine a hotel, exclusive Aman residences, and a private members club.

Aman Singapore will be located in The Skywaters, Singapore's tallest skyscraper, developed by Perennial Holdings and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

The project aims to create a peaceful retreat amidst the urban hustle of the Central Business District and Marina Bay.

The property will feature elegant interiors by Kerry Hill Architects and offer an exclusive Aman Club for invite-only members, alongside a limited collection of residences with stunning views.

Hotel suites will be among the largest in the city, designed for tranquility.

Amenities will include a comprehensive Aman Spa with an infinity pool, diverse dining options, and spaces for socialising.

The residences, ranging from one to five bedrooms, will provide elevated living with meticulous service and access to top-notch facilities.

Speaking about the project, Pua Seck Guan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Perennial Holdings shared, “The Skywaters represents a bold new chapter for Singapore’s skyline - a landmark where innovation meets timeless elegance. Partnering with Aman for its first project in Singapore at The Skywaters is a testament to the exceptional quality of the integrated development. It also further elevates the status of the upcoming tallest building in the country as we create an extraordinary sanctuary in the heart of the Garden City, delivering an experience that redefines urban luxury living.”

“Singapore is a leading global city-state, celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic economy,” said Vlad Doronin, CEO and Chairman of Aman Group. “The launch of Aman Singapore, within the landmark The Skywaters development, marks an exciting chapter for our brand and is something our devoted community has long anticipated. With a robust pipeline including Dubai, Riyadh and Beverly Hills, and established properties in Bangkok, Tokyo and New York, Aman Singapore will embody all the hallmarks of our urban sanctuaries including intuitive service, serene design, privacy, and exceptional locations. It will also serve as a key connection point to our Aman destinations across Asia for our global guests.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

