JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah inaugurated on Monday Nusuk Wallet, the first international digital wallet of its kind in the world to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah introduced the digital wallet in cooperation with the Saudi National Bank (SNB AlAhli). The launching ceremony was held in the presence of a number of officials in Jeddah on Monday.

This digital wallet allows managing money and expenses of the guests of God, supported by a banking infrastructure from the SNB AlAhli through its brand NEO. Nusuk Wallet uses the latest emerging technologies and encryption techniques to ensure the highest security standards for users’ financial transactions.

Ahmed Al-Maiman, director of the Digital Experience at the ministry, said that as many as half a dozen achievements have been realized at the local and international levels with the launching of the digital wallet. “It is the first digital wallet and international bank card in the world, allowing Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to manage their money during the period of their stay in the holy cities for performing Hajj and Umrah rituals. Following this move, we have become closer to achieving our goal of developing a successful Super-app that meets pilgrim’s needs,” he said.

Al-Maiman said this innovation is a qualitative leap in the field of technical services. “The wallet combines modern technology with the needs of users, and integrates the latest technologies such as AI, encryption, and biometric identity verification, in addition to advanced technologies such as API and integrated SDK. It is also the first open loop digital wallet embedded within an application in the world, designed to enable Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to manage their money,” he added.

On his part, Dr. Saleh Al-Furaih, CEO of the SNB AlAhli’s Digital Ventures and Payments, emphasized that Nusuk Wallet is compatible with the instructions of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), which guarantees the highest standards of financial security and regulatory compliance.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed its full readiness, in cooperation with all relevant parties, to work on initiatives that aim to enriching the experience of the guests of God, and welcome new ideas and solutions in this regard, inviting private sector entities to submit their proposals via the following email: nusukbusiness@haj.gov.sa.

