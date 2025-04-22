The Saudi National Bank (SNB) posted an annual rise of 19.48% in net profit to SAR 6.02 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 5.04 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.96 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.82 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The assets jumped by 9.21% to SAR 1.17 trillion in Q1-25 from SAR 1.07 trillion in Q1-24, while the investments climbed by 12.57% to SAR 310.27 billion from SAR 275.60 billion.

Clients' deposits hit SAR 626.39 billion in Q1-25, down 4.55% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 656.26 billion.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits hiked by 8.36% from SAR 5.55 billion in Q4-24.

At the end of 2024, the net profits grew by 5.91% YoY to SAR 21.19 billion from SAR 20.01 billion.

