Qatar - A multi-pronged strategy - which includes strong industry-academia collaboration, targeted upskilling and reskilling and enhanced workforce inclusion - has been recommended by the Qatar Financial Centre and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to strengthen the competitiveness and sustainable growth of Qatar’s financial sector.



Stressing that bridging the gap between education and labour market needs requires more than ad hoc co-ordination; the joint report of the QFC and the ILO suggested that relevant stakeholders must institutionalise co-operation mechanisms to ensure sustained alignment of supply and demand.



In this regard, it said there is a need to establish structured engagement platforms involving QFC, financial institutions such as the Qatar Investment Authority, local banks, universities, and training providers to co-design curricula that reflect industry needs, especially in fintech, risk management, and data analytics.



Highlighting the need for leveraging the newly established Financial Sectoral Council as the formal co-ordination body for this dialogue; the report said with representation from the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar’s universities, Qatar Career Development Center, and other key stakeholders, the council can lead on defining skills priorities, setting qualification frameworks, and overseeing workforce planning.



It suggested expanding joint academic-industry programmes, including dual education pathways, executive education courses, and industry-endorsed certification programmes.



There is a need to ensure frequent curriculum reviews are aligned with evolving global trends, regulatory shifts, and digital transformation in the financial sector as well as to promote applied research collaborations among academia, industry, government, and global organisations to support evidence-based policymaking and innovation.



Elaborating on the targeted upskilling and reskilling programmes; the joint report suggested addressing skills deficiencies and preparing the workforce for technological advancements, targeted training initiatives should be prioritised on high-impact areas.



It recommended incentivising firms to adopt structured in-house training programmes, particularly for mid-career professionals, possibly through cost-sharing schemes; and designing modular training programmes tailored to support various stages of professional development, entry-level, midcareer, and senior leadership, with a focus on digital skills, regulatory compliance, and financial innovation.



It also suggested improving Arabic proficiency among technical professionals through bilingual training to enhance communication and inclusion; and integrating mentorship and leadership development frameworks, especially for women and Qatari talent, to enhance retention and progression to senior roles.

The QFC-ILO report suggested partnering with global institutions to deliver specialised programmes on emerging technologies and areas such as AI (artificial intelligence), business intelligence tools, blockchain, cybersecurity, and ESG (environmental, social and governance) finance.



On enhancing workforce inclusion; it suggested fostering an inclusive workforce, promoting a diverse participation within the workforce is essential for long-term sustainability and competitiveness.



There is a need to design targeted recruitment campaigns for underrepresented groups, particularly women, highlighting career pathways, flexible working options, and purpose-driven roles in finance; expand access to scholarships, internships, and entry level programmes for women and young Qataris, building early exposure to financial sector careers; and establish inclusive leadership and mentoring programmes that reflect gender-sensitive approaches and support retention.



There is also a need to create sector-specific incentives, such as in-work benefits, career development programmes, and flexible work models, to attract and retain national talent in high demand areas; and develop internal mobility frameworks within QFC institutions to support progression and reduce turnover.

