Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced the launch of a pre-qualification programme for the developers to set up its future projects in the sectors of water production plants and sewage treatment plants.

The SWPC programme will provide the opportunity for local and international developers to obtain pre-qualification approval and receive request for proposal (RfP) documents for a range of Independent Water Projects (IWP) and Independent Sewage Treatment Plants (ISTPs) to be developed in future.

Some of the major projects include the Ras Al Khair 2 and 3 IWP; Tabuk 1; Shuqaiq 4 IWP; Jazan 1 IWP; Riyadh East ISTP; Hadda; Arana and Abu Arish; South Najran ISTP; Hafar Al-Batin and ISTP and Al Kharj ISTP.

Of the IWPs, the biggest ones are Ras Al Khair projects which boasts a total capacity of 1 million cu m and are set for launch next year followed by Tabuk 1 with a 400,000 cu m capacity and project launch in 2026.

The other big IWP facility is Shuqaiq 4 with a 400,000 cu m capacity and Jazan 1 with a 300,000 cu m capacity and launch date for both projects in 2026.

Among the ISTPs, the biggest project is Arana with a 250,000 cu m capacity and launch set for this year followed by Riyadh East ISTP with a 200,000 cu m capacity and Hadda ISTP with 100,000 cu m capacity, said SWPC in its statement.

The other big ISTP projects include Abu Arish; South Najran; Hafar Al Batin and Al Kharj ISTP (each with 50,000 cu m capacity and the project launch set for 2025.

The deadline for submitting the statement of qualification (SOQs) has been set at July 4, it added.

