RIYADH — Riyadh Air is expanding its network of partnerships with airlines around the world, as Saudi Arabia's newest carrier seeks to build global relationships before its debut in next year.



The airline, owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), is close to announcing an agreement with a major airline in Southeast Asia in the coming days. It is also working on concluding agreements with an Indian airline for long-haul flights, in addition to an American airline.



The company will begin operations in the middle of next year, aiming to capitalize on business historically captured by regional airlines such as Emirates or Qatar Airways.



With a large local population — Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 36 million — and an emerging tourism industry, Riyadh Air is building a fleet to capture a share of these travel flows.



The new partnerships will give Riyadh Air immediate access to the extensive networks already served by its partners while operating feeder services to those destinations.



The airline already entered into agreements last year with Turkish Airlines, which flies to more destinations than any other airline.



There is also an existing agreement with Saudi Arabian Airlines, the country's national carrier.



Riyadh Air has placed orders for 39 Boeing 787 aircraft, with options to purchase an additional 33 aircraft.



The carrier is also looking to order narrow-body aircraft, as it seeks to expand its range of short-haul services.

