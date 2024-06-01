GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April 2024 global passenger demand, reporting an increase of 11.0 percent in total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), compared to April 2023.

Meanwhile, total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), rose 9.6 percent year-on-year. The April load factor was 82.4 percent (+1.0ppt compared to April 2023).

International demand rose 15.8 percent compared to April 2023; capacity was up 14.8 percent year-on-year and the load factor improved to 82.2 percent (+0.7ppt on April 2023).

Domestic demand rose 4.0 percent compared to April 2023; capacity was up 2.1 percent year-on-year and the load factor was 82.6 percent (+1.5ppt compared to April 2023).

“Passenger demand has been growing for 36 consecutive months. As we enter the peak northern summer travel season, there is every reason to feel optimistic for a strong summer with airlines offering a wide range of travel options. 97 percent of passengers asked in our recent survey said they were satisfied with their last flight. Every part of the travel value chain needs to be focused on maintaining that,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General.

The IATA Passenger Survey also revealed 88 percent agreement that ’air travel makes my life better’. “That’s an important motivation as our members gather for the IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Dubai next week. This strong endorsement of the power of air connectivity to transform lives and boost economies brings with it a challenge that will also be on the minds of all attending. It is critically important that we achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 so that people can continue to rely on all the benefits of air travel,” said Walsh.