H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, discussed, over a phone call, bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan and ways to strengthen them.

The parties reviewed the outcomes of the official visit made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Azerbaijan in January and its role in promoting prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Bayramov also tackled the paths of joint cooperation in several sectors, including the economic, investment, trade, development, and renewable energy.

They also touched upon cooperation in the climate file, especially with Azerbaijan hosting the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku in November 2024.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his best wishes to the Republic of Azerbaijan for success in hosting this prominent global event.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the keenness of the two friendly countries to develop them in all fields to achieve their mutual interests and benefit their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international issues of joint interest, and ways to support efforts to enhance foundations of stability and peace in the Caucasus.