Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Transport of China Li Xiaopeng at the headquarters of Chinese Ministry of Transport in Beijing.

The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in transportation, its activities, ports and civil aviation, and ways to take it to greater heights, particularly by benefiting from the ecofriendly and smart transportation technologies.

They also discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in terms of the joint investments between Qatari and Chinese companies on e-bus production and logistics services supporting the transportation industry.

Qatar’s Ambassador to China HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Dehaimi attended the meeting.

