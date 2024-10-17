Parsons Corporation, a leader in engineering, construction, technical and management services, has announced that it has secured two contracts worth $25 million to provide design engineering services for a major player in the regional transportation sector.

As per the contracts, Parsons will lead the design engineering and construction supervision of transportation infrastructure enhancements.

The scope of work also includes the development of mobility solutions and their dedicated corridors, roadway capacity upgrades, and public transit initiatives on critical streets to improve urban mobility and reduce congestion, said a statement from the company.

Parsons will also conduct a strategic study to assess a new corridor to alleviate traffic and optimize expressway traffic for the key Middle East customer, with whom it has sealed over $90 million in contract awards over the last 9 months.

Finally, it will manage the planning and design to minimize disruption to existing traffic, while supporting the seamless integration of these improvements into the region’s transportation network.

On the contract win, Pierre Santoni, the President of Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons, said: "Projects like these demonstrate the evolving nature of transportation in the Middle East. I am proud that we are leveraging Parsons’s 80 years of global experience, combined with our local knowledge to create bespoke solutions for our transportation clients’ needs that are transforming regional mobility."

"As demand rises for sustainable modes of transportation, Parsons is committed to working with its clients to imagine the future of transportation with safe, secure, connected and sustainable solutions," he added.

Santoni pointed out that these wins were part of a broader strategic focus of the Gulf member states including Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Vision 2030, Oman Vision 2040, and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

"With a regional team of more than 6,500 employees, Parsons brings deep domain expertise across urban and destination development, transport infrastructure and smart mobility, industrial and commercial development, asset management, sustainability, and resilience in the region," he stated.

"Parsons is proud to be a trusted partner for more than 65 years and will help deliver their vision of digitally transformed infrastructure," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).