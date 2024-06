The CEO of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has resigned with effect from Thursday and will be replaced by the general manager of corporate banking on an acting basis.

The bank said in a filing to Boursa Kuwait that Loia Fadel Muqames, who has served since April 2020, has resigned, with no official reason given.

Ahmed Khalid Al Duwaisan will carry out the role of acting CEO in addition to his current duties, the bank said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

