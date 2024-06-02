Leading low-cost carrier flydubai has become a major player in the regional aviation industry in its 15 years of operations with a network of over 125 destinations in 58 countries across the globe. It is also a key contributor to Dubai’s socio-economic development, said a top official.

"Today, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of flydubai, I would like to congratulate the team at flydubai on the success they have achieved since their inaugural flight to Beirut on 01 June 2009," stated its Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

"It has been inspired by the success and ambition of Dubai, which has been and continues to be a key contributor to the success of the airline," he stated.

According to him, the vision of the UAE leadership has been a guiding principle; enabling the airline to grow, expand and adapt to the changing market requirements and further support trade and tourism.

"From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 125 destinations served by a fleet of 87 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network," said Sheikh Ahmed.

On its key milestones, the Dubai budget airline said it created a network of more than 125 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and South-East Asia.

Also the lowcost airline opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai, it added.

Operating a single fleet-type of 87 Boeing 737 aircraft - comprising 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 55 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MaxAX 9 aircraft - it has carried more than 100 million passengers since launch of its operations in 2009, said Sheikh Ahmed.

"Looking to the future, I am confident of the further growth and success of the airline in line with Dubai Government’s efforts to further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).