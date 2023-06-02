ABU DHABI: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced the addition of its ninth aircraft, marking a significant milestone in its growth.

With this exciting expansion, the airline inaugurated its highly anticipated first flights from Abu Dhabi to the new routes of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and Antalya, Turkiye. The new routes provide affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Bishkek and Antalya operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the national airline flying to more than 39 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “With the arrival of the ninth aircraft to our fleet, we are further bolstering our ambitious expansion plans to unlock exciting travel options that are more convenient for everyone.”