Etihad Airways announced it will start flying its A380 double-decker to Paris, Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) from 1st November 2024.

The French capital becomes the third major city to enjoy the Etihad A380 experience after London and New York.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “As a city celebrated for its style and ambiance, Paris is the perfect destination for our iconic A380 aircraft. This enhancement reflects our commitment to delivering award-winning comfort and service across all cabin classes.

"The introduction of the A380 on the Abu Dhabi – Paris route enriches both leisure and corporate travel. It underscores Etihad's commitment to facilitating business connections and travel to Abu Dhabi and beyond."