SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced exclusive fares for Omani nationals on Muscat-Salalah-Muscat flights.

In a statement issued by SalamAir said, ‘We are pleased to announce special fares exclusively for Omani nationals traveling on Muscat-Salalah-Muscat flights. Round-trip fares during the Khareef season start at RO50, while fares for the rest of the year begin at RO54.’

Please visit our website SalamAir.com or contact our call center on 1210 or 24272222 for booking, it added.

