UAE - Emirates is gearing up for its largest presence ever at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which gets underway on May 6.

Here are three things that visitors can look forward to when visiting Emirates’ sprawling ATM stand spread over 975 sqm:

Signature product displays: The highly popular Emirates Premium Economy seat, which is now available on 15 cities will again be on display at ATM this year. The customer favourite boasts legroom of up to 40 inches, wide seats and a generous recline.

The airline will also feature its frequently visited Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suite, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newest generation A380 Onboard Lounge, along with other iconic products such the First Class Shower Spa and its generously pitched game-changer Economy Class seats.

The friendly Emirates Cabin Crew will be on hand to demonstrate product features and answer visitor questions.

Emirates Official Store: Selling crowd favourite aircraft models and other limited edition merchandise, the Emirates Official Store will also feature items inspired by the airline’s newly minted sports partnerships including dual branded Wimbledon Championship 2024 Emirates towels, caps and clothing.

Emirates sailing merchandise; and a selection of home-grown products in collaboration with local UAE companies featuring the Emirates ghaf motif including home fragrance and accessories, cactus leather goods and premium leather bags, among other items.

A sustainability focus: Emirates has also dedicated a part of the stand to highlight some of the sustainability initiatives happening across the business, including onboard items that incorporate responsibly-sourced materials like amenity kits, loungewear and children’s toys, and specially designed ‘Air-crafted by Emirates’ luggage, bags and accessories made from upcycled materials from retrofitted A380 aircraft.

There will also be interactive screens highlighting key activities under the airline’s key environmental pillars: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly and protecting biodiversity and habitats.

The Emirates stand will also include meeting spaces that can accommodate over 130 visitors and industry partners at any point in time. This year, the airline is planning to seal deals and deepen cooperation with a number of tourism boards, airlines, and other critical entities within the travel and tourism eco-system signalling its confidence in the future of the industry.

The Emirates stand is located in the Sheikh Saeed Hall at ATM.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).