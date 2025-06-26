The Dubai-based carrier will resume operations to the Syrian capital from 26 June 2025. Flights to Damascus will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

This move comes as more airspace in the region reopens and restrictions are lifted.

The carrier plans to resume its full schedule across the network from 01 July, following the completion of all necessary assessments.

This remains a developing situation, and both flight and network planning are continuously reviewed, with flydubai operating within approved international air corridors and adjusting frequencies as required.

Commenting on the resumption of operations, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our flight schedule accordingly. Our agility and preparedness have enabled us to act quickly during challenging times, while adhering to the highest operational standards and always prioritising the safety of our crew and passengers. We are pleased to see our operations resuming and look forward to the return of services to the remaining affected markets soon.” -TradeArabia News Service

