Victor, a leading global on-demand jet charter platform, announced the relocation of its headquarters to Erth Abu Dhabi, following the recent acquisition of Victor by Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), marking a significant milestone for business aviation in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

The move to Abu Dhabi will provide the emirate with its first on-demand jet charter platform, opening up the market to a greater selection of choices when chartering and offering Victor’s sophisticated, high-touch service to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals, government and corporate private aviation flyers.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic target, Victor will contribute to the nation’s sustainability objectives through its climate action initiatives - namely its pioneering partnership with Neste, the world’s leading producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

James Farley, co-CEO of Victor, said, "We are thrilled to establish our headquarters in Abu Dhabi and embark on this exciting new chapter in Victor's journey. Abu Dhabi's strategic location, world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment make it the ideal base for expanding our operations and serving our customer base across MENA. The business aviation market is growing faster in the region than the rest of the world and Victor can uniquely service this market by offering more choice, transparency and best-in-class customer service.”

The move to Abu Dhabi will allow Victor to leverage the UAE’s unique geographical advantages as a growing global aviation and hospitality hub in order to increase regional market share. The company will benefit from state-of-the-art aviation facilities, a robust regulatory framework and access to key markets, especially Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye. Victor has already witnessed a significant increase in demand from these countries over the past eighteen months with their customer data showing a 104 percent increase.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), said, "We are pleased to welcome Victor to Abu Dhabi and support its growth and expansion plans. The strategic acquisition of Victor by Abu Dhabi and its HQ move reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the aviation sector and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for business aviation."

Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth Abu Dhabi, said, "We are delighted to welcome the headquarters of Victor to Erth. Marking a significant step for our brand, this move reflects our shared vision for growth within Abu Dhabi's thriving business environment. We look forward to collaborating with the company to enhance meaningful opportunities for advancing its ambitious operations, while preserving our national heritage and legacy.”