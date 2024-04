Wizz Air's net income for its financial year to March 31 was in line with expectations between 350 million euros ($375 million)and 370 million euros, it said in a trading update on Thursday.

Full-year revenue was expected in the range of 5 million to 5.1 million euros, also in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska Editing by David Goodman )