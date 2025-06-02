UAE - Acube Developments, a leading developer in UAE, has officially broken ground on Vega, its third landmark project in Dubai, thus reinforcing its reputation as a visionary force in the UAE real estate sector.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2027, the project marks another milestone in Acube’s mission to reshape urban living in the country.

Inspired by Vega – the brightest star in the Northern constellation of Lyra – the new 23-floor tower will feature 129 luxurious studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully designed to blend comfort, style, and functionality, said a statement from the developer.

Residents will get to enjoy more than 35 amenities, including a sky pool, open-air cinema, waterfall, wellness spaces, pickleball court, gaming lounge, and smart home technology, all perfectly integrated to offer a nature inspired living experience in the heart of Dubai, it stated.

With 95% of units already sold, Vega has drawn strong demand from homebuyers and investors alike, it added.

Buoyed by the growing demand, Acube Developments said it is set to launch 10 new projects over the next two years, including landmark developments along Sheikh Zayed Road.

"Breaking ground on Vega marks the realisation of a vision inspired by Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence," remarked its Chairman & Managing Director Ramjee Iyer.

"As Acube Developments continues to expand its portfolio, the company has now achieved full backward integration through its subsidiary Acube Industries, which manufactures interiors as well as provides woodwork, joinery, interior design and fit-out services," he noted.

With construction progressing rapidly and sales momentum at an all-time high, Vega is on track to becoming a defining architectural icon in Dubai Sports City, he said.

According to him, Acube Developments aims to develop and sell 1 million sq ft by the end of 2025, and with this new project Vega it will bring its total developments to approximately 550,000 sq ft since September 2023.

The company continues its land acquisition efforts across Dubai to accelerate its plans for additional residential launches by 2026, he added.

