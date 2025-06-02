Saudi Arabia - Amwaj Development, a key real estate developer in Dubai, has unveiled its landmark project - Gate Eleven Residences - thus redefining luxury living in Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) District 11 at Meydan.

This third and most ambitious project marks a new chapter in the company’s rapidly expanding portfolio, which is set to deliver over 2.5 million square feet of premium residential space by 2026.

Strategically positioned just minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Mall, and Dubai International Airport, with direct connectivity to Al Ain Road, Gate Eleven is an oasis of refined living amidst the city's vibrant heartbeat, said the developer.

Overlooking pristine lagoons and green parklands, it offers both tranquillity and accessibility in one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential districts.

According to Amwaj, the Gate Eleven features a curated collection of elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments across a low-rise six-floor layout.

Designed for both families and individuals, each unit boasts premium finishes, expansive layouts and integrated smart home technology for seamless control of lighting, climate, and security.

The project's community-centric design reflects Amwaj’s vision for building dynamic, connected neighbourhoods that foster both wellness and social connection.

"Gate Eleven represents our most ambitious project to date, and it is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Dubai’s growing luxury real estate market," said Emad Saleh, Chairman of Amwaj Development.

"We believe this development will provide residents with a truly exceptional lifestyle while also solidifying Amwaj Development as a trusted name in Dubai’s real estate market known for delivering quality and value," he stated.

With over AED500 million ($136 million) invested in the past two years, Amwaj Development is targeting a milestone of AED1 billion ($272 million) by 2026.

The company has three new project launches planned for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful expansion and design-led innovation.

Its first two developments, Starlight Park and The Cube Residences, achieved record sell-outs with early handovers planned, collectively valued at over AED400 million.

"We are thrilled to launch Gate Eleven as a continuation of our vision to elevate the standard of modern living in Dubai," said its CEO Murad Saleh.

"Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovative design is reflected in every aspect of this project, and we are confident it will set new benchmarks for luxury living in Meydan," he stated.

Amwaj Development COO Aida El Shahabi said: "At Amwaj, we aim to create communities that are not just about luxury but about elevating the overall living experience."

"Gate Eleven integrates state-of-the-art technology with timeless design to offer residents a smart, convenient, and elegant lifestyle. We are excited to introduce this project as the future of living in Meydan," he stated.

As an inaugural offer, Amwaj is offering an investor-friendly and attractive 50/50 payment plan for the project, with 50% due during construction and the remaining 50% on handover, which is scheduled for Q4 2027.

With starting prices from AED1.2 million onwards for a one-bedroom unit, Gate Eleven presents a rare opportunity for end-users and investors seeking strong ROI and long-term value in a thriving luxury market, said the developer.

Residents of Gate Eleven will benefit from a thoughtfully curated suite of lifestyle and wellness offerings, including an infinity pool, gym, sauna, table tennis, boxing studio, yoga studio, lobby lounge, kids area in addition to restaurant, pharmacy, wellness centre and market, it stated.

Amwaj has signed up Zed Capital Real Estate for the project as its exclusive strategic sales and property management partner.

Headed by renowned property expert Zeina Khoury, Zed Capital brings deep industry expertise and full-spectrum real estate services ranging from registration and SPA processing to leasing, snagging, handover coordination, and long-term property management.

"With a client-first approach and market-leading knowledge, Zed Capital ensures every stage of the buyer journey is managed with precision and care, stated Saleh.

"We’re proud to have them represent Gate Eleven in the market," he added.

