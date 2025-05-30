Cairo – CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments generated consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 345.21 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus EGP 999.02 million.

Total revenues dropped to EGP 2.44 billion at the end of March 2025 from EGP 2.86 billion in Q1-24.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax jumped to EGP 672.06 million in Q1-25 from EGP 451.22 million a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) EGO 0.56 from EGP 0.41.

Mahmoud Attalla, the Group’s Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, said: “CI Capital continues to expand its financial portfolio by a 15% increase YoY, reaching EGP 23.70 billion, reflecting its diversified business model and further cementing its leadership within the Egyptian market”

CI Capital’s Group CEO Hesham Gohar, mentioned: “CI Capital, driven by the strength of its core operations, after excluding the impact of foreign exchange, recorded a 54% YoY increase in normalized net profit after tax and minority interest (NPATM), while revenues—on the same basis—rose by 35%.”

Last year, the EGX-listed firm posted lower net profits at EGP 2.22 billion, versus EGP 1.07 billion in 2023.

