The airline industry will have to put quality at the forefront and refocus in the wake of an incident where a cabin panel blew off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines plane, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on Thursday.

While Wizz Air is an Airbus customer, Varadi said that production lines across the sector will be contained and "technological development will slow down because of increased scrutiny."

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska)