Kuwaiti low-cost airline Jazeera Airways is all set to resume direct flights to Syrian capital Damascus from Kuwait city.

This comes in response to a strong demand from the large 200,000-strong Syrian expatriate community in Kuwait - one of the largest Middle Eastern communities in the country - as well as increasing interest in re-establishing business, cultural, and familial ties between the two nations, said Jazeera in a statement.

Regional carriers across the GCC have already re-established air links with Syria, and Jazeera will also commence flying once it receives the regulatory clearance.

The Kuwaiti budget carrier had previously operated flights to Damascus, Aleppo, and Deir Ez Zoor, and is now well positioned to restore this vital connectivity.

Announcing this, Chairman Marwan Boodai said: "We are excited to start operating to Syria after a 12-year hiatus. Restoring direct flights to Damascus will provide a critical bridge for thousands of Syrians living and working in Kuwait, while also supporting broader regional efforts to re-engage with Syria."

"In line with the wider momentum across the region, we are completely set up and ready to start flying as soon as we receive the required regulatory approvals," he stated.

Several GCC nations, including Qatar, UAE and others in the Middle East region such as Jordan and Turkey have already resumed or announced their intentions to resume air connectivity with Syria, recognizing the growing need for regional integration and the normalisation of civil aviation ties, he added.

Jazeera Airways said it remains committed to upholding the highest operational and safety standards in line with international aviation protocols.

Upon approval, the airline plans to operate direct daily services to Damascus, with further expansions to other Syrian cities also under consideration, it added.

