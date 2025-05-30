Arab Finance: Amer Group Holding (AMER) reported a 0.27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, recording EGP 15.015 million, compared to EGP 14.974 million, according to a financial statement on May 29th.

Revenues increased to EGP 316.188 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 271.913 million in Q1 2024.

As for the standalone statement, the company registered net losses after tax of EGP 5.077 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, up from EGP 2.775 million in the year-ago period.

Amer Group is engaged in diversified industry sectors, with its operations being structured into many segments, namely real estate, restaurants, hotels, malls, and retail.