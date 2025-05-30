Arab Finance: CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments’ (CICH) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company plunged 59.41% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 to EGP 381.352 million from EGP 939.463 million, as per a filing.

Operating revenues grew to EGP 2.129 billion in the first three months of the year from EGP 1.495 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 627.066 million in Q1 2025, rising from EGP 456.227 million in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues grew to EGP 14.538 million from EGP 16.821 million.

CI Capital is a diversified financial services group, which provides advisory on capital raising as well as mergers and acquisitions, in addition to asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research through its investment banking platform.