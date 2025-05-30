Arab Finance: Misr Duty Free Shops posted a 20.79% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per a disclosure on May 29th.

The firm generated net profits of EGP 305.124 million in the nine-month period ened March 31st, 2025, compared to EGP 252.621 million in the same period of FY 2023/2024.

Meanwhile, total operating revenues surged to EGP 1.017 billion from EGP 900.249 million a FY earlier.

In the third quarter of FY 2024/2025, net profits excluding minority shareholders' rights rose by 13.03% YoY to EGP 76.351 million from EGP 67.548 million.