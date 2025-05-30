The Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) has announced strong financial and operational results, underscoring the Group’s sustained efforts and corporate excellence in advancing tourism development and supporting sustainable economic growth in the Sultanate of Oman, in close collaboration with key stakeholders. In 2024, the Group recorded a net profit of RO 25.2 million and total revenues exceeding RO 58.3 million, reflecting operational efficiency and the high standards of excellence embraced across its business operations.

These achievements were presented during the Group’s recent Board of Directors meeting, where the Board reaffirmed its continued commitment to reinforcing the Group’s role in advancing economic diversification and amplifying its impact as a key catalyst for tourism development and investment in the Sultanate.

Demonstrating its ability to attract high-quality investments, Omran Group secured over RO 156 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during 2024. This achievement aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the national efforts to boost FDI inflows and enhance the contribution of various economic sectors to the GDP.

In the hospitality sector, the Group continued to demonstrate operational excellence, welcoming 820,365 guests across its hotel portfolio in 2024 — a 6 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The portfolio achieved an average occupancy rate of 45 per cent, marking a 2.6 per cent increase year-on-year. A major milestone was achieved with the official opening of JW Marriott Muscat, further enriching the luxury hospitality landscape in the Sultanate of Oman.

As part of its efforts to position Oman as a premier luxury tourism destination on the global map and to attract the world’s leading hospitality brands, Omran Group announced several strategic projects, most notably the Middle East’s first Club Med Resort that will be developed in Musandam, and the signing of a strategic partnership with Santani Wellness Resorts to introduce wellness tourism in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and local value creation, the Group achieved a 40 per cent In-Country Value Index in 2024, with total spending exceeding RO 19 million in support of SMEs, which accounted for 34.7% of overall procurement spending. Furthermore, the Group created 370 new job opportunities for local talents, achieving an Omanisation rate of 94% within Oman Tourism Development Company SAOC and 53 per cent across the Group, highlighting its dedication to empowering national talent and supporting the local economy.

In line with its vision to enhance corporate governance practices, Omran Group launched its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Framework during the year, reinforcing its commitment to global sustainability standards, transparency, and excellence across all its operations and projects.

The positive results achieved by Omran Group in 2024 reaffirm its leading role as a catalyst for tourism development in the Sultanate of Oman. Through pioneering projects, strategic partnerships, and innovative initiatives, the Group continues to strengthen its position and contribute to Oman’s journey towards a diversified and sustainable economy

