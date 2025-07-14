MUSCAT - The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has launched a first-ever directory of space sector companies.

The Private Sector Directory Space Sector 2024, released by the National Space Programme, contains a comprehensive list of private sector entities with the purpose of promoting local players and facilitating global partnerships.

In his foreword, Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, underscored the significance of the initiative. “The Space Directory serves as a comprehensive source, cataloguing the key entities, initiatives, and capabilities within our space sector. It is designed to be a valuable reference for stakeholders across government, industry, academia, and international partners. Our objective is to facilitate collaboration, promote the exchange of knowledge, and inspire a new generation of Omanis to take part in the space sector.” According to the Minister, the handbook profiles companies working across various fields within the space sector. “The Sultanate of Oman has a growing number of private sector companies who are working along the space sector value chain. We are proud that we have enterprises in these domains: companies operating satellites, distributing remote sensing data, companies using satellite data to create solutions and respond to key local challenges, companies delivering world-class satellite communications services, private projects to develop the most promising sites in the world for a new commercial spaceport, and companies developing scientific and economic space zones,” he said.

Furthermore, the Minister noted that the space sector still contains significant untapped potential. “We still see many opportunities for growth in the Omani space sector. We hope this directory will inform readers about enterprises working in the Sultanate of Oman, and enable many quality connections and meaningful partnerships.” The directory lists 20 companies in Oman as of the end of 2024, including seven drone and space services and applications companies, five space-related services and consultancy companies, four satellite communication service providers, two satellite and remote sensing operators, and two launch companies (a parent and subsidiary).

The private sector plays a key role in the National Space Policy and Executive Programme, which aims to boost contribution of the digital economy to the local GDP from 2% currently, to 5% by 2030 and 10% by 2040, under the umbrella of the Oman Vision 2040’s National Digital Economy Plan.

According to the recent data, the sector contributes 0.05% to the local GDP with a market value of $155 million as of 2021.

