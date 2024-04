IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, said on Thursday that it placed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft.

The low-cost carrier expects deliveries to start from 2027.

IndiGo also has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Savio D'Souza)