BENGALURU - IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation said on Friday it would receive compensation from Pratt & Whitney through its affiliate for powder metal issues that grounded some of its aircraft.

The company, which did not reveal the amount, said it will receive the compensation through the Pratt & Whitney affiliate, International Aero Engines.

Over 70 IndiGo aircraft have been grounded due to Pratt engine issues, with more than 30 on ground due to a powder metal defect, while the rest are impacted by older issues.

Pratt & Whitney said in July last year that a rare powder metal defect could lead to cracking of some engine components in the twin-engined Airbus A320neo and called for accelerated inspections. The checks are expected to lead to groundings of 600-700 of Airbus jets between 2023 and 2026.

