South African Airways (SAA) has launched a new direct service between Cape Town and Mauritius, with the inaugural flight taking off on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, as the airline continues to rebuild its regional and international network.

The route will operate three times a week, year-round, connecting two major leisure and business destinations in Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean. SAA said the inaugural flight departed at full capacity, pointing to strong demand on the route.

“The launch of the Cape Town–Mauritius route reflects our focus on disciplined, sustainable network growth as SAA strengthens its commercial footing,” said Tebogo Tsimane, SAA’s chief commercial officer.

The new service links Cape Town and Mauritius over a distance of approximately 2,500 nautical miles and is expected to support both tourism and business travel, while also strengthening trade and cargo flows between the two markets.

Tourism, trade and regional connectivity boost

Beyond passenger traffic, the route reinforces economic ties between South Africa and Mauritius. South Africa is Mauritius’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment in Africa, while Mauritius is a key trading partner, exporting high-value goods including apparel and textiles. Cape Town also serves as a strategic gateway for businesses expanding into Africa.

The service is expected to play a role in cargo connectivity between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the Indian Ocean rim, supporting faster movement of goods and strengthening commercial links.

Wesgro chief executive officer Wrenelle Stander said the Cape Town–Mauritius market has shown a strong recovery. Between January and August 2025, passenger volumes reached 93% of pre-pandemic levels, while demand in 2024 exceeded available seat capacity by 16%.

“Routes succeed when demand is actively developed in partnership,” Stander said.

South African Tourism chief quality officer Bronwen Auret added that improved air connectivity remains a key driver of tourism growth and trade. South Africa recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in arrivals between January and October 2025, including a 14% rise in arrivals from Mauritius.

SAA said the new route forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen regional connectivity while ensuring long-term commercial sustainability.

