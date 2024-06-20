UAE - Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has commenced flights to Jaipur, India, with four non-stop services a week, enhancing connectivity between one of India's cultural treasures, and the rest of the world, via Abu Dhabi.

On the new launch, Etihad said this reiterates its commitment to the Indian market, where the airline has increased its capacity by a third over the past 12 months.

The flight on landing was given a grand welcome by senior officials at Jaipur International Airport.

“With the resurgence of outbound travel from India, we are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre," remarked its CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

“By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”

From exploring the historic forts and palaces to indulging in the vibrant culture and culinary delights, Jaipur offers visitors a wealth of experiences, said the Emirati airline in a statement.

Travellers from Northwest India will benefit from the non-stop service with seamless access to Etihad’s expanding network and frequent connections through Abu Dhabi's global links.

Etihad said the new route enables more visitors to explore the emirate’s rich history and vibrant culture.

Moreover, passengers will experience the exceptional facilities at Zayed International Airport’s Terminal A, the UAE carrier’s new home, which sets new standards for travel comfort and service excellence.

Travellers flying from Jaipur to the United States can take advantage of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey, said the airline in its statement.

The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests, in both Business and Economy cabins, convenient flight timings to the UAE’s capital city and seamless connections to destinations across the airline’s growing global network, it added.

