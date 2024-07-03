Muscat: Air India has ceased its operations on the Muscat-Delhi route, with the final flight recently departing from the Oman's capital to Delhi.

This marks the end of Air India's long-standing presence in Oman. Previously, Air India operated flights from Muscat to several Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The Muscat-Hyderabad route was the first to be discontinued, followed by flights to Chennai and Bengaluru. Subsequently, the Mumbai route was terminated, and finally, the last flight to Delhi concluded Air India's operations from Muscat.

