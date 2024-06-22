Oman - The airline will operate two weekly flights on Thursdays and Saturdays from Muscat. The return flights from Chennai will operate on Fridays and Sundays.

The flight from Muscat will leave at 11 pm to reach Chennai at 4.15 pm.

The flight from Chennai will leave at 5 am to reach Muscat at 7.25 am.

SalamAir will start flights to Delhi from July 2, 2024.

It will operate twice-weekly flights to Delhi, with services on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The airline recently signed a codeshare partnership with SalamAir, which will jointly offer 1,750 passenger itineraries to over 56 destinations.

